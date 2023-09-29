Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Pharvaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PHVS

Pharvaris Stock Down 4.7 %

PHVS opened at $20.27 on Monday. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.