Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,834,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $93.07 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.