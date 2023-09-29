Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

