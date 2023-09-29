Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.96-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.60-1.65 EPS.

PM stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.80. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

