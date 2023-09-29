Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 2,136,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,558,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Phunware Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 167.18% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phunware by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 134,012 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth $361,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Phunware by 4,102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 2,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Further Reading

