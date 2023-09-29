Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.