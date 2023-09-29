PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 359,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDI. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDI opened at $17.00 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

