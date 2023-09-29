Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $15.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.58.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after buying an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after buying an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.