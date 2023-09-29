PotCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $9.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00243688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

