PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Trimmed by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.68. The stock had a trading volume of 98,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,274. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.