Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prada in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRDSY
Prada Trading Down 1.2 %
About Prada
Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prada
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.