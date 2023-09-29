Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prada in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Prada Trading Down 1.2 %

About Prada

PRDSY stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Prada has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

