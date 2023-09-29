Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 29.7% in September

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 264,400 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Predictive Oncology

In other news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Stock Up 3.6 %

Predictive Oncology stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 90.72% and a negative net margin of 1,246.52%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Featured Articles

