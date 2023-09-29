Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $171.00 million-$177.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.92 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.26 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.3 %

PRGS opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $199,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,577.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $199,360.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $126,577.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,633. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Progress Software by 29.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

