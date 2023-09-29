ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Cut by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.28. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

