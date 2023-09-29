ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $61.69. 20,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $189.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,514,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

