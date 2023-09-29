ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.11

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.11 and last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 1652047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.