Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $17.13 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.