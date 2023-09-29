Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Head to Head Review

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp -29.35% -12.91% -1.57% Berkshire Hills Bancorp 17.72% 11.14% 0.91%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 1.99 -$21.47 million ($1.65) -5.82 Berkshire Hills Bancorp $456.19 million 1.92 $92.53 million $2.29 8.69

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hills Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Provident Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Berkshire Hills Bancorp 2 2 0 0 1.50

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.73%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, tax return preparation, and financial planning; and investment products and brokerage services. In addition, it offers electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, small business banking, asset based lending, and mobile banking services; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. The company serves personal, commercial, non-profit, and municipal deposit customers. It also has financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

