Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $94.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

