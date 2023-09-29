Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quanterix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities upgraded Quanterix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanterix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quanterix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 58.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Donnelly acquired 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $501,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,684.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Quanterix by 6,788.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 734,306 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $7,479,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,945,000 after buying an additional 646,884 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,790,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

