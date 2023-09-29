Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.
Quantum-Si Stock Performance
Shares of QSI opened at $1.70 on Monday. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $240.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si
About Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.
