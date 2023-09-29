Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of QSI opened at $1.70 on Monday. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $240.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

About Quantum-Si

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quantum-Si by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 9.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum-Si by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

