QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. B. Riley started coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $119,650. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $492.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.95.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

