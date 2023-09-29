Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $39.50 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,121,290 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

