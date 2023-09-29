Raymond James Cuts Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$1.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$0.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.69. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$1.82.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$27.20 million during the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.0300146 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

