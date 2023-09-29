Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HSBC lowered Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $469.50.
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
