Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $6.15 on Monday. Redrow has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

