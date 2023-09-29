Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

