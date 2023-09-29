Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

NYSE RS opened at $262.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $173.25 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

