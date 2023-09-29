Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $12.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.44 million, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.02.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.55. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 222.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 322,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,018 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

