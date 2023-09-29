Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter worth $148,000. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.