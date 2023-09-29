Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rhinebeck Bancorp
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.