Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $534,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of MGK stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,745. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $245.22.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

