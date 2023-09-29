Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 602 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 272.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,263 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,586,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,598,000 after buying an additional 1,515,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after buying an additional 2,463,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTEB opened at $48.03 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.