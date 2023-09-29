Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Stock Price Down 0%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 1,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60,733% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Rooshine Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

