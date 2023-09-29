Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Roots Price Performance

About Roots

Shares of RROTF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Roots has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

