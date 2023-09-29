Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,067,692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VWO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,616. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.