RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Melius downgraded RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.94.

RTX opened at $72.00 on Monday. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

