Rune One Day Trading Volume Reaches $234,390.95 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Rune has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market cap of $38,426.56 and approximately $234,390.95 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00007263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.89632955 USD and is up 9.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $224,939.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

