Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RYKKY stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

About Ryohin Keikaku

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.