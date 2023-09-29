Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of RYKKY stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.
About Ryohin Keikaku
