Safe Price Tops $3.53 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Safe has a total market cap of $73.48 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00013062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00174806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00050336 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.59365633 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.