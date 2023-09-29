Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Saga Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Saga Communications has a payout ratio of 54.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Saga Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $20.81 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Saga Communications will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saga Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

