Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading 18.2% Higher

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

