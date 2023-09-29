Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

ORCL stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

