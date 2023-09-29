Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SouthState by 47.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

