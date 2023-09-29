Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

