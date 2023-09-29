Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

