Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $210,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

