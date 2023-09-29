Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6,250.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,718,838. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $108.68 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

