Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.