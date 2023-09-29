Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 5,425 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 516.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Herc by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $120.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.