Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FANG opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.95 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.31.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

