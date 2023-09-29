Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,523 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,865 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $234.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

About Pioneer Natural Resources



Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

